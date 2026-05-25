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Twisha Sharma Death Case: CBI Takes Over Probe,Re-Registers FIR After Receiving Police Files

The CBI has taken over the Twisha Sharma dowry death case and re-registered the FIR after receiving police records.

Shruti Sneha
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Twisha Sharma Death Case: CBI Takes Over Probe,Re-Registers FIR After Receiving Police Files | Image: Republic

Madhya Pradesh: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has officially taken over the probe into the alleged dowry death of actor-model Twisha Sharma and re-registered the FIR after receiving the case documents from the local police. 

The agency will now carry out a fresh investigation into the case, which has sparked allegations of institutional bias, procedural lapses and demands for an impartial probe. The development comes after the Supreme Court on Monday heard a suo motu case related to the death of 32-year-old Twisha Sharma, who was found dead at her marital home in Madhya Pradesh. The apex court took note of concerns surrounding the handling of the investigation and ordered a CBI inquiry into the matter.

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 Shruti Sneha
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