Twisha Sharma Death Case: Court Rejects Absconding Husband Samarth Singh’s Anticipatory Bail Plea

New Delhi: Bhopal District Court on Monday rejected the anticipatory bail application of her absconding husband, Samarth Singh.

This brings relief to the grieving family of the 33-year-old former model, who have spent days protesting systemic bias due to the high-profile judicial standing of the in-laws.

While the court premises turned into a legal battleground, the mortal remains of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma, an MBA graduate, former model, and marketing professional originally from Noida, were handed over to her grieving family for her last rites.

The courtroom proceedings offered a chilling look into the five-month marriage between Twisha and Samarth, a Bhopal-based advocate.

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Twisha was found hanging at her marital home on May 12, sparking widespread outrage due to the high profile of the accused: Samarth and his mother, Giribala Singh, a recently retired district judge.

While the retired judge secured swift anticipatory bail on account of her age, her son found no such leniency from the bench today.

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Defence Paints Victim as Extravagant

Defending Samarth Singh, the defence counsel built a narrative aimed at systematically dismantling the dowry harassment charges filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The defence argued that there was absolutely no evidence of monetary transactions or coercive demands.

"Twisha herself was quite extravagant. There is no case of dowry, nor is there any evidence of monetary transactions. At the time of the incident, her state of mind appeared normal," Samarth’s lawyer argued vehemently before the judge.

To prove that Twisha was in a regular state of mind on the day of her death, the defence presented mundane daily timeline details.

They revealed that Twisha had visited a beauty parlour on that very day. Furthermore, they pointed out that an Amazon parcel ordered by her arrived on the same day, a package that remains unopened to this day.

Prosecution Blasts Defence, Exposes WhatsApp History

The defence’s narrative of a "normal, happy day" was systematically torn apart when Twisha’s counsel stood up to present their arguments.

In a courtroom moment, the victim's lawyer read out entire strings of recent WhatsApp chat logs directly before the judge.

The messages painted a horrifying picture of a young woman experiencing severe emotional distress, anxiety, and an overwhelming sense of isolation. Days before her death, Twisha had texted friends stating phrases like, "I'm trapped..."

The prosecution questioned why Twisha, after being discovered, was brought down from the third floor to the ground floor just to be administered CPR.

While acknowledging that Twisha was taking medication for anxiety, the prosecution asserted that anxiety is a common condition that can affect anyone and does not imply a predisposition to suicide without severe external triggers.

Court Rejects Plea

Twisha’s family, including her brother, an Indian Army Major, has fiercely accused the influential family of using their legal background to delay the investigation and tamper with evidence.

The prosecution strongly drove this point home, reminding the court that the marital residence remains under the control of the accused.

"There is immense pressure on the police and the lawyers; this is a matter of grave concern," Twisha's counsel argued, demanding that a second post-mortem examination be conducted due to the exceptional nature of the case.

An initial autopsy report from AIIMS Bhopal had already raised eyebrows after noting "multiple antemortem injuries" caused by blunt force on her body.