Advertisement

Bengaluru: The killing of four people in Gadag town of Karnataka on April 19 has turned out to be a case of mistaken identity, investigation has revealed. The police have arrested eight people, including the kingpin, in connection with the case. According to sources, the main accused, identified as Vinayak, had planned to kill his half-brother Karthik Bakale, father and step mother but due to mistaken identity the contract killers instead eliminated three guests and Kartik.

The murder conspiracy stemmed from a property dispute between Vinayak and his father Prakash Bakale. Vinayak had sold off some properties without consulting his father which lead to differences between them.

Advertisement

Apart from Karthik, Parashuram Hadimani (55), his wife Lakshmi (45), and their daughter Akanksha (16), were hacked to death in the early hours on April 19 at Bakales’ house in Dasara Oni in Gadag town. The Hadimani family had arrived to attend Karthik’s engagement ceremony and they got killed as the killers presumed them to be Bakales.

Karthik, 27, was the son of Gadag-Betgeri city municipal council vice-president Prakash Bakale and his second wife Sunanda whereas Vinayak was Prakash’s son from his first wife. Police said Vinayak, a realtor, struck a deal with a gang Maharashtra to eliminate his kin by promising them Rs 65 lakh ‘supari’. He had paid Rs 2 lakh to them in advance.

Advertisement

The other arrested accused have been identified Fairoz (29), Jishan (24), Sahil Ashpak Khaji (19), Sohail Ashpak Khaji (19), Sultan Jilani Sheikh (23), Mahesh Jagannath Salunke (21), and Waheed Liyaqat Bepart (21). The arrests were made from Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka.

