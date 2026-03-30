Two BSF Officials Injured After Being Attacked At Drug Smuggling Hotspot In J&K's Samba

Two officials of the Border Security Force (BSF), including an Inspector and a Sub-Inspector, were injured after being attacked by locals in the Gujjar Basti area of Supwal in Samba district late last night.

The injured personnel have been identified as Inspector Imtiaz and Sub-Inspector Devendra, both posted with the G-Branch of BSF Sunderbani. It remains unclear whether they had gone with additional force in the area or not.

According to sources, the duo had gone to the area to carry out a raid to recover drugs and were reportedly not in uniform at the time of the operation. During this, they were confronted and attacked by locals, resulting in injuries.

Both officials were shifted to AIIMS Jammu for treatment and are stated to be in stable condition. Police officials said that they are waiting for a written complaint from BSF regarding the incident after which an FIR will be registered under relevant sections.