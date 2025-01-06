Two Children Injured in Blast at West Bengal's Kaliachak, Police Probe | Image: Republic

Kolkata: Two children were injured in a blast that occurred at Sher Shahi Laxmipur area in West Bengal's Kaliachak, Malda district, on Monday evening. The explosion took place around 5:00 PM, leaving the children with injuries.

The injured victims were immediately taken to Malda Medical College Hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

VIDEO | Two Children Injured in Blast at West Bengal's Kaliachak

The local Kaliachak police have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the cause and circumstances of the blast.

The authorities have not yet disclosed details about the nature of the blast or its origin.