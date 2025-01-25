Two Children Killed as Hut Catches Fire in MP's Panna District | Image: PTI/representative

Panna: Two children were killed after their hut caught fire on a farm in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Itwan Khas village, about 30 km from the district headquarters, on Friday morning, an official said.

The victims, Ankit (3) and Sandeep (2), were asleep, and their parents had stepped out to collect wood when the blaze broke out around 9 am, inspector Bhanu Pratap Singh of Brijpur police station said.

He said a probe is underway to ascertain the cause of the blaze.

Talking to PTI, Panna district collector Suresh Kumar said officials were rushed to the spot after authorities were alerted about the blaze.

He said the parents of the deceased boys will be provided financial assistance of Rs 8 lakh