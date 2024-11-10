Published 17:12 IST, November 10th 2024
Two Children Killed in Elephant Attack in Chhattisgarh’s Surajpur
Two children were killed in an elephant attack in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district, on Sunday
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Medha Singh
Two Children Killed in Elephant Attack in Chhattisgarh’s Surajpur | Image: PTI Representative Photo
17:12 IST, November 10th 2024