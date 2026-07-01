Two College Girls Electrocuted Under Nerul's LP Bridge Amid Heavy Navi Mumbai Rains

Two college students were hospitalized after receiving an electric shock from accumulated water under the LP Bridge in Nerul on Wednesday afternoon. The incident occurred near a local restaurant on a day of heavy, continuous rainfall across Navi Mumbai.

Witnesses stated that a short circuit in a low-hanging or broken electrical wire caused a high-voltage current to spread through the water logging the street. The two young women, who were traveling through the flooded patch on a scooter, collapsed into the water immediately after coming into contact with the electrified area.

On-Site Rescue and Medical Care

Nearby residents and passersby rushed to assist the students, safely pulling them out of the water. They were transported via an autorickshaw to the nearby D.Y. Patil Hospital, where they are currently undergoing medical treatment for their injuries.

Following the incident, the Nerul police reached the spot to conduct a preliminary inspection, compile an official report, and secure the area to prevent further accidents.

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Locals and Netizens React

The incident has drawn strong reactions from local residents, who pointed to administrative oversight and poor maintenance of public utilities during the monsoon season. High water logging coupled with exposed wiring has been a persistent safety concern across several low-lying areas in the city.

After the video of the incident went viral, the netizens also reacted sharply to the incident calling out the constant peril navigating urban roads during heavy monsoon.

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