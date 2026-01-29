Updated 29 January 2026 at 16:48 IST
Two Congress Leaders From Jabalpur Face Rape Charges, Had Sexually Exploited Women On Pretext of Marriage
While Raja Srivastava is the son of Congress leader Vinod Srivastava who is also a mining businessman, Rishabh Mishra is the son of Congress leader Dwarka Mishra. In both these cases, the women have alleged rape on the pretext of marriage. Shubham is reportedly absconding.
Jabalpur: In a fresh accusation against the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, two youth leaders from the party in Jabalpur has now found themselves embroiled in rape allegations.
A young woman has levelled allegations against the rural president of the Youth Congress, Raja Srivastava alias Shubham, of rape and has registered an FIR at the Vijay Nagar police station. In addition to this, another young woman has filed an FIR against Youth Congress leader Rishabh Mishra at the Lordganj police station, which has in turn led to Mishra's arrest.
The allegations against the Youth Congress leaders have led to a stir in the district's politics. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed that the Congress is trying to suppress the matter and shield its leader, while the saffron party is preparing for a protest if no action is taken against the leaders.
Allegations against Raja Srivastava
According to Assistant Superintendent of Police Suryakant Sharma said, “The woman who had levelled allegations against Raja Srivastava said that she became friends with the latter in 2020, which then led to an affair, during which they met on several occasions in various hotels.”
However, Shubham's marriage was later fixed with Nishita Srivastava from Bhopal, who is a Civil Judge. The allegations of rape has now put a strain on Raja Srivastava's wedding, reports indicated. The police are currently searching for him.
According to the police, Raja Srivastava's father has also filed a complaint against the woman who had lodged the complaint against him, accusing her of blackmail.
Charges against Rishabh Mishra
Speaking about the charges against Rishabh Mishra, Assistant Superintendent of Police Suryakant Sharma said, “A young woman had filed a case of rape against Rishabh Mishra, the state secretary of the Youth Congress, at the Lordganj police station, alleging rape on the pretext of marriage. The young woman stated in her complaint that she bacame friends with Rishabh in 2020, and their friendship gradually blossomed into love. During this time, Rishabh took her to hotels in Jabalpur on several occasions and had physical relations with her. He also took the victim to Goa, where he raped her under the pretext of marriage. Following the compliant, the police took Rishabh into custody and has sent him to jail on judicial remand.”
