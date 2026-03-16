Two Congress MLAs Go Incommunicado On Day Of Rajya Sabha Polls | Image: Republic

New Delhi: A political stir erupted during the Rajya Sabha elections on Monday after two Congress MLAs reportedly went incommunicado and failed to reach the House to cast vote.

According to reports, Congress legislators Surendra Kushwaha from Valmiki Nagar and Manoj Biswas from Forbesganj have not been in contact with party leaders since Sunday and had not arrived at the Assembly premises when voting was underway.

Congress leaders said repeated attempts were being made to reach the two MLAs, amid concerns within the party over their absence during the crucial polling.

The development comes as voting for Rajya Sabha seats progressed through the day. So far, 176 MLAs from the NDA and 37 legislators from the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) have cast their votes.

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Among the Opposition ranks, 24 MLAs from the RJD have already voted. However, one RJD MLA, Faisal Rahman, has also not been contacted so far, adding to uncertainty within the alliance.

The absence of the two Congress MLAs has triggered speculation in political circles, especially amid concerns of cross-voting in the tightly contested election.

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Political parties had earlier moved several legislators to secure locations amid allegations of possible horse-trading ahead of the vote.

The Rajya Sabha biennial elections are being held to fill 37 seats across 10 states, with 26 candidates already elected unopposed. Voting is taking place for the remaining 11 seats, including five from Bihar, four from Odisha and two from Haryana, with counting scheduled to begin at 5 pm.

The Bihar contest has drawn particular attention after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar filed his nomination for the Upper House along with other NDA candidates.