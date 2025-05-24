Two Covid Patients With Comorbidities Die in Thane and Bengaluru Amid Fresh Surge In Infections

Mumbai: At least two Covid-19 patients, one in Maharashtra's Thane and another in Karnataka's Bengaluru, who were admitted to hospitals have died, reportedly due to comorbidities.

Thane has recorded 10 new Covid-19 cases amid a fresh surge in infections across the country. In response, the state administration has directed civil hospitals to prepare over 40 beds as a precautionary measure and to accommodate patients in case of a further rise in cases.

Currently, there are 18 active Covid cases in Thane. Among them, only one patient is receiving hospital treatment, while the others have been advised to remain in home isolation. The condition of the remaining patients is stable.

Meanwhile, a 21-year-old man suffering from severe diabetes died due to comorbidities at the TMC's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa.

In addition to Thane, an 86-year-old individual who tested positive for Covid in Bengaluru has also passed away. The patient was reportedly suffering from comorbidities and admitted to Aster Hospital, Whitefield.

On Saturday, Bengaluru reported 5 fresh Covid cases taking city's total to 32 active cases.

Amid the surge in Covid cases countrywide, the situation in the country was reviewed by the Union Health Secretary today, sources said.

Some cases have been reported mainly from states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka among others. It is observed that most of these cases are mild and under home care, they said.