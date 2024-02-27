Updated April 21st, 2022 at 16:00 IST
Two dead, 17 injured as bus overturns in MP's Chattarpur district
Chattarpur (MP), Apr 21 (PTI) Two persons were killed and 17 injured on Thursday when their bus overturned near Hama village in the district, a police official said.
The victims were part of a marriage party and the bus was returning from Bada Malhera to Hama, Orccha Road police station in-charge Anand Singh Parihar said.
The injured persons were admitted to the district hospital here. Matadeen Vishwkarma (45) and Ganesh Prajapti (18) died during treatment, the official said.
Another seriously injured person was sent to Gwalior for further treatment, while 16 others were undergoing treatment at the district hospital, police officer Parihar said.
Senior officials reached the spot soon after getting information about the accident, he added. PTI COR MAS KRK KRK
