Published 12:45 IST, November 15th 2024
Two Dead as Govt Bus Fall Into Roadside Gorge in Andamans
Two persons were killed and 10 others seriously injured after a government bus fell into a roadside gorge in Buddha Nallah, North and Middle Andaman
