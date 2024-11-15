sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US-India Ties | Elon Musk | Air Pollution | Diljit Dosanjh | US Elections |

Published 12:45 IST, November 15th 2024

Two Dead as Govt Bus Fall Into Roadside Gorge in Andamans

Two persons were killed and 10 others seriously injured after a government bus fell into a roadside gorge in Buddha Nallah, North and Middle Andaman

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Two dead as govt bus fall into roadside gorge in Andamans
Two dead as govt bus fall into roadside gorge in Andamans | Image: Representative
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

12:45 IST, November 15th 2024