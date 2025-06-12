Two Families and A Murder: What All Sides Say In Honeymoon Killing Case

Indore: Govind, the brother of Sonam Raghuvanshi, who along with her alleged lover, is accused of plotting to kill her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi just days after their marriage, made a strong statement to the media on Wednesday, demanding that she should be hanged.

Addressing the press from Raja’s home alongside the deceased’s brother, Govind firmly sided with the victim’s family, stating that it was 100 per cent sure that Sonam was behind this murder.

Speaking to press from the residence of Raja Raghuvanshi and alongside victim's brother, Govind said, “According to the evidence found so far, I am 100 per cent sure that she has committed this murder. All the accused in this case are related to Raj Kushwaha. We have broken our ties with Sonam Raghuvanshi. I apologise to Raja's family...”

Govind further demanded capital punishment for his sister saying, "If Sonam is the culprit, she should be hanged...”

In other statements, Govind informed that he and his family have broken all the ties with Sonam but asserted that his sister and another co-accused Raj in this case were not in a romantic relationship. Govind said that Raj used to work for him and not his sister adding she used to tie Rakhi to him.

What was Raja's mistake, we could have divorced them, says victim's mother

Raja Raghuvanshi's mother Uma Raghuvanshi said, “what was Raja's mistake? He should have been brought back the way he was taken… we could have divorced them, but what was his mistake.”

Uma Raghuvanshi further said she never thought that Sonam will do anything like this but she proved her wrong.

Speaking to media, Raja's mother also responded to Govind's statement in which he demanded a death penalty for Sonam.

Uma Raghuvanshi said, "Govind said that Sonam should be hanged. He is pained for Raja, not Sonam...Govind is not at fault.”

Mentioning that she has forgiven Govind, Uma added, "I asked Govind if he met Sonam. He said that he met her for three minutes, and did not get a chance to talk to her for long as the Police surrounded her...”

Govind wants to confess that Sonam made a mistake, reveals Raja's brother

Vipin Raghuvanshi, brother of Raja Raghuvanshi who addressed the media alongside Sonam's brother earlier today informed that Govind was in touch with him and told that he would be coming to his residence and wanted to confess that Sonam made a mistake. “He wanted to say that his sister should be hanged for the mistake she made...”

Raja Raghuvanshi's sister-in-law on Sonam's conduct

Kiran Raghuvanshi, the sister-in-law of Raja Raghuvanshi while speaking about Sonam's conduct said, “She (Sonam) had two phones, she used to tell us that one of those was for her office purposes and the other for her personal usage... I didn't see her regularly speaking over phone but she used to keep sending messages over the phone.”

“She always had her phone with her... I demand that she be hanged at the earliest... We have lost a loved one, nothing can satisfy us. He (Govind - Sonam's brother) did apologise to us and told us that if her sister is at fault, she should be hanged... But as far as I am concerned, we do not need anyone's apology; she should be hanged…,” Kiran added.

Raj's mother dismisses allegations against her son

Earlier today, Sonam's alleged lover and co-accused in Raja's murder case, Raj's mother dismissed all the allegations being levied against her son. She also denied accusations that her son Raj was in a romantic relationship with Sonam.

Meanwhile, SP East Khasi Hills, Vivek Syiem made a statement on the case investigation so far and said, “We've just brought the accused here. Now, a thorough investigation will start. We have adequate evidence of her (Sonam) involvement. Regarding the whole picture - how much was her involvement and what she did, all this will come out later."

Another senior police official, Additional SP East Khasi Hills, Ashish, said, “... Today, the paperwork is being done to forward the suspects to the court. So we didn't get time to question them... There is a strong possibility that she (Sonam Raghuvanshi) is involved. But it is tough to confirm that yet because the investigation is pending... We are at the initial stages... As soon as we come to know new information, we will share it... Whatever information (is in the public domain) right now is not concrete.”

In another statement, Additional SP Ashish said that a medical examination of the other four accused has been done. They will be produced before the court in some time.