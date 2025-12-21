Two Flights Cancelled as Dense Fog Disrupts Flight Operations in Ayodhya

Ayodhya: Two scheduled commercial flights were cancelled at Maharishi Valmiki International Airport on Sunday, according to officials at the Ayodhya Airport Authority of India (AAI). The cancelled services include Air India Express flight IX1284/IX1274, operating on the Delhi-Ayodhya-Delhi sector, and SpiceJet flight SG615/SG614, scheduled on the Mumbai-Ayodhya-Ahmedabad route.

The cancellations come amid persistent dense fog in the region, which has significantly reduced visibility and triggered low-visibility operational procedures at the airport. Similar advisories have been issued in the past few days as fog continues to affect northern India.

Meanwhile, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) issued an advisory on Sunday, warning that fog conditions in parts of northern India are affecting visibility and may lead to delays or changes in flight operations at select airports. Passengers have been advised to check flight updates with their respective airlines through official channels and to allow extra time for travel to airports and completion of necessary formalities.

"Fog conditions in parts of Northern India are affecting visibility and may lead to delays or changes in flight operations at select airports. Passengers are advised to check flight updates with their airlines through official channels and allow extra time for airport travel and formalities," AAI's advisory read.

Advertisement

To assist travellers during adverse weather, the AAI has deployed passenger assistance teams at affected airports to provide guidance and on-ground support. "The Airports Authority of India has deployed passenger assistance teams at affected airports to provide on-ground support. Passenger safety and convenience remain our highest priority," AAI's X post read.

Advertisement