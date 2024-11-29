Two Govt Employees Terminated In Kashmir Over Alleged Terror Links With Hizbul Mujahideen

Kashmir : Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has terminated two government employees from service over alleged terror links. According to sources, Manoj Sinha terminated services of Ab Rehman Naika and Zahir Abbas over alleged terror links following an investigation by intelligence agencies.

As per reports, one of the terminated employees was a teacher while another one was a pharmacist. They were having alleged links with terror group Hizbul Mujahideen.