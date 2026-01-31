Two Gunmen Loot ₹6 Lakh After Firing Man at SBI ATM in Hyderabad's Koti, Victim Seriously Injured | Image: ANI

Hyderabad, Telangana: Unidentified assailants opened fire on a man and looted ₹6 lakh from him at the State Bank of India (SBI) main branch ATM in Koti, Hyderabad, police said on Saturday.

According to police officials, two unknown individuals fired at Rashid, causing him serious bleeding injuries, before fleeing the spot with the cash. The attackers reportedly escaped on the victim's motorcycle. Rashid was immediately shifted to Yashoda Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

According to Sultan Bazar Police, a case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

"We have registered a case and are investigating the incident. More details will be provided later," the official said, adding that clues teams and police reached the spot soon after the incident.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) K Shilpavalli shared key details of the case.

"Two unidentified individuals opened fire on a man named Rashid at the ATM, looted ₹6 lakh from him, and fled the spot on the victim's motorcycle. Rashid is currently undergoing treatment at Yashoda Hospital," she said.

Advertisement

The DCP said CCTV footage from the ATM and surrounding areas has been recovered and is being examined as part of the investigation. She added that the attackers will be apprehended soon.

Meanwhile, former Rajya Sabha member V Hanumantha Rao visited the SBI main branch ATM in Koti and spoke to the media, expressing concern over the incident.