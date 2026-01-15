Two Journalists Arrested in Hyderabad for Allegedly Broadcasting Defamatory Content Against Woman IAS Officer | Image: ANI (file)

Hyderabad: Two journalists working with Telugu news channel NTV were arrested in Hyderabad by Telangana police for allegedly broadcasting objectionable and defamatory content against a woman bureaucrat.

According to reports, the controversy began following a January 8 program aired by NTV. According to a complaint filed by Jayesh Ranjan, secretary of the Telangana IAS Officers’ Association, the news aired contained “completely false, fabricated and baseless” claims against the woman bureaucrat.

As per the complaint, the content allegedly used sexual innuendo to link a woman officer’s career postings to a personal relationship with an elected representative.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, carried out the arrest of the two journalists. According to reports, NTV input editor Donthu Ramesh was apprehended at Hyderabad airport before a flight to Bangkok, while reporter Sudheer was arrested at his home.

Advertisement

Cases were filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS), the Information Technology Act, and the Indecent Representation of Women Prohibition Act. Charges include sexual harassment and criminal intimidation.

Police also searched the NTV offices, seizing hard drives and computers, as per reports.

Advertisement

Hyderabad Police Statement

According to reports, Hyderabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar told reporters that the case is related to the humiliation of a woman IAS officer by spreading false information.

"We took some reporters of a news channel into custody for questioning in relation to a case booked regarding causing insult and humiliation to a woman IAS officer…Criticism should be constructive and not demeaning. Spreading false information without any basis and resorting to character assassination, especially about a woman officer, is absolutely wrong. We will take the investigation to a logical conclusion," he said.

Row Over Arrest of the Journalists

A row erupted over the arrest of the journalists. The opposition in Telangana criticised the move saying it is an attack on the fourth pillar of democracy.

KT Rama Rao compared the crackdown to the "Emergency," questioning the necessity of night-time arrests for bailable offenses. T Harish Rao also criticized the timing during a festive period.

YSR Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy characterized the police action as a direct attack on press freedom and democratic values.

Journalists Granted Bail