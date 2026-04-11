Two Men On Bike Harass Woman On Busy Jaipur Road, Video Goes Viral

Jaipur: A disturbing video purportedly from Rajasthan's Jaipur has gone viral on social media, showing two men on a motorcycle allegedly harassing a woman by touching her inappropriately on a busy road. The clip, which has triggered massive anger, appears to show one of the men touching the woman inappropriately on her back while she was riding another two-wheeler as a pillion rider.

The viral video drew massive outrage, with netizens flagging the situation and calling for strict action against the culprits. The incident has also raised concerns about women's safety in public spaces. The video was reportedly taken on a busy road, making the act even more alarming.

According to reports, the Rajasthan Police have taken immediate action, launching a manhunt to trace and arrest the accused. In a statement shared on social media, the police have also warned against breaking the law in pursuit of online popularity, saying, “Don't forget the real law in the craze for reels.”

Police Identify Accused, Urge Citizens To Prioritise Safety

According to officials, the accused have been identified with the help of technology and informants, and efforts are underway to apprehend them. The police have also urged citizens not to endanger public safety or violate traffic rules for the sake of creating viral content.

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"Law enforcement agencies are not only reactive but are increasingly proactive in preventing crimes," the police said in their statement. The police social media team actively monitors such content round the clock, and citizens are encouraged to report any suspicious activity.

Meanwhile, the incident has once again spotlighted the importance of vigilance, stricter enforcement, and public awareness to ensure safer roads for all. The police have also stressed that creating viral content is not worth compromising public safety.

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The police have also urged the citizens to remain vigilant and report any incidents of harassment or reckless behaviour on the roads.