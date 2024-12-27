sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Manmohan Singh | Azerbaijan Plane Crash | Virat Kohli | Pushpa 2 Stampede | Atrocities Against Hindus | INDI vs Congress |

Published 10:11 IST, December 27th 2024

Two Militants Arrested in Manipur's Imphal West District

Two militants of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) were arrested from Manipur's Imphal West district

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Imphal Valley Prohibitory Orders Relaxed for Essential Purchases Amid Ongoing Tensions
Two militants of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) were arrested from Manipur's Imphal West district | Image: PTI

Imphal: Two militants of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) were arrested from Manipur's Imphal West district, a police statement said on Friday.

The two militants involved in extortion activities were arrested from Awang Wanagai Lamkhai area of the district on Thursday, the statement said.

Two mobile handsets and other items were seized from their possession, it added. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)   

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 10:11 IST, December 27th 2024