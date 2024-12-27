Published 10:11 IST, December 27th 2024
Two Militants Arrested in Manipur's Imphal West District
Two militants of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) were arrested from Manipur's Imphal West district
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Imphal: Two militants of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) were arrested from Manipur's Imphal West district, a police statement said on Friday.
The two militants involved in extortion activities were arrested from Awang Wanagai Lamkhai area of the district on Thursday, the statement said.
Two mobile handsets and other items were seized from their possession, it added.
