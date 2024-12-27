Two Militants Arrested in Manipur's Imphal West District

Two militants of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) were arrested from Manipur's Imphal West district | Image: PTI

Imphal: Two militants of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) were arrested from Manipur's Imphal West district, a police statement said on Friday.

The two militants involved in extortion activities were arrested from Awang Wanagai Lamkhai area of the district on Thursday, the statement said.

Two mobile handsets and other items were seized from their possession, it added.