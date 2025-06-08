Muzaffarnagar Rape Horror: 2 Minor Girls Sexually Assaulted, Police On Hunt For Accused

Muzaffarnagar: Two minor girls were allegedly raped by two youths in the Budhana police station area of Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday. The Budhana police confirmed the incident, saying that the police are probing the incident and are searching for the accused. Multiple teams are conducting raids in search of them.

Budhana police station SHO Anand Dev Mishra stated that the police have registered a case against the accused, identified as Abrar and his friend Imran. The police are searching for those who are absconding after the incident.

The police official said that the minor girls, aged 13 and 12, were sent for medical examination. "We will arrest the accused soon. Our teams are working to apprehend them," he added.

The SHO stated that strict action will be taken against the accused. He said, "Our priority is to arrest the accused and ensure they face justice. We are committed to providing justice to the victim girls."

The victim girls' family filed a complaint with the police. The complaint stated that on Saturday, when the girls were outside their home, the accused Abrar and Imran allegedly accosted them and raped them.

The police have registered a case based on the victims' family complaint and initiated an investigation.