Two Naxalites Killed in Encounter With Security Personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur: Two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Friday, a senior police official said.
The gunfight took place in the morning in the forest of Nendra and Punnur villages when a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav told PTI.
After the exchange of fire stopped, bodies of two Naxalites, one 12 bore rifle and other Maoist-related materials were recovered from the spot, he said.
Further details are awaited as the search operation is still underway in the area, he said.
With this incident, bodies of 217 Naxalites have been recovered so far this year following separate encounters in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar division comprising seven districts, including Bijapur, police said.
On Thursday, seven Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in the south Abujhmad area of Narayanpur district.
Updated 11:34 IST, December 13th 2024