Two Notorious Armed Criminals Nabbed In Bulandshahr Encounter, Hospitalised After Receiving Gunshots

Bulandshahr: The Uttar Pradesh police have nabbed two notorious armed criminals in an encounter in Bulandshahr on Friday night. The accused received bullet injuries in their legs while they attempted to escape the police by firing gunshots at the police team. The police retaliated with gunfire, hitting both accused in the legs, and then apprehended them.

A senior police official of the Bulandshahr police stated that both the criminals were nabbed by the police under ‘Operation Langda’ aimed at cracking down on crime in the region. The accused, who sustained leg injuries, were rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment. The police seized illegal weapons from the accused and initiated further legal action into the matter.

The accused have been identified as Alam and Irfan, who were notorious chain snatchers and were involved in multiple criminal cases in Uttar Pradesh.

As both the criminals received bullet injuries in their legs, they immediately started pleading to the police, saying, “Sir, we have made a big mistake, we won’t do it ever.”

The police have recovered 2 pistols, cartridges, the robbed chain and a motorcycle, used in the commission of the crime, from the robbers.

During the preliminary inquiry, it was found that about four days ago, these bike-borne robbers had snatched a gold chain from the neck of a teacher in the Kotwali Dehat area in Uttar Pradesh and had escaped.

According to the police, the encounter took place near the railway track in the Kotwali Dehat area. The police are now interrogating the accused to ascertain details of their other associates and the extent of their criminal activities.