Two Operatives of Davinder Bambiha Gang Plotting To Commit Series of Crimes Nabbed In Punjab

Chandigarh: Two operatives of the Davinder Bambiha Gang have been arrested near Mohali, police said on Wednesday.

Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav said that the arrested operatives were handled by USA-based Kulveer Singh alias Lala Benipal, an aide of absconding foreign-based Lucky Patial who had earlier orchestrated two separate attacks, one on a financer and other on a rival gang member in the SAS Nagar.

Two Operatives of Davinder Bambiha Gang Nabbed

According to police, it has been revealed in the investigation that both accused were asked to carry out series of crimes in tricity region.