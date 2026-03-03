Two Sanitation Workers Die While Cleaning City Sewage Line In Indore

Indore: Two Municipal Corporation sanitation workers have died while cleaning a sewage line near Choithram Sabji Mandi in Indore, a senior police official confirmed.

Indore Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone 1, Krishan Lalchandani, said the deceased workers were Karan Yadav and Ajay Dudia. This fatal incident occurred on Monday during the course of the cleaning operations of the sewage line.

The DCP further stated that the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination.

"The bodies of two municipal workers, Karan Yadav and Ajay Dudia, were recovered from the sewage line. The bodies have been sent for post mortem. A case has been registered, and Police is undertaking further investigation. In the initial questioning, it was found that they had gone to clear the sewage line when this incident occurred. Everything will be clear once the postmortem report comes," Lalchandani told reporters.

In a separate development on February 19, two workers died of suffocation after falling into a septic tank while cleaning it in Madarasanahalli on Babalada Road in Kalaburagi city, Karnataka.

The deceased have been identified as Ratan Hotakar and Shivakumar Nandurkar, residents of Indiranagar.

According to police, Ratan fell into the tank first while cleaning it. Shivakumar entered the tank in an attempt to rescue him, but he also suffocated due to toxic gas inside. Both workers succumbed to suffocation before they could have pulled out of the tank.