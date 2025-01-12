Two Sisters Missing in Ranchi, Family Alleges Kidnap by Auto Driver

Two sisters go missing in Ranchi, family alleges kidnap by auto driver | Image: Representative image

Ranchi: Two minor sisters went missing from Ranchi, following which their parents alleged that they were kidnapped by an auto driver on whose vehicle they were travelling.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon when they went out to correct the information on their Aadhaar cards.

"The two sisters left home around 12.30 pm. Their parents lodged a complaint late afternoon, suspecting their daughters were kidnapped," Hindpiri police station in-charge Sunil Kumar said.

According to the parents, one of the sisters called them and said that the autorickshaw in which they were travelling was going in another direction.

"In the middle of the conversation, the auto driver snatched the mobile phone from my daughter," the father told police.

Police said the last location of the mobile phone was traced to Ormanjhi, around 20 km from their residence.

CCTV footage of the area was being examined to locate them, the officer said.