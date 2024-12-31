Two Teenagers Killed in Road Accident in Chhattisgarh

Hyderabad Rises: Why This City is Becoming India's Accident Capital | Image: Republic

Raipur: A teenage boy and a girl were killed and 12 other persons injured when their MUV parked along roadside after a road accident was hit by a truck in the wee hours of Tuesday near Raipur, police said.

The MUV was stationed along the roadside of a six-lane expressway bridge for repair after it hit the bridge around 1:30 AM when a cement-laden truck rammed into the vehicle from behind, killing Aradhy Sahu (12) and Monika Sahu (14) on the spot, a police official said.

He said some of the 14 occupants of the MUV were seated inside and others outside.

The victims were related to each other. They were returning to Dhamtari from Amarkantak after undertaking a tour, police said.

The truck driver fled after the accident.

After being alerted, police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured persons to a hospital. They were later admitted in a hospital in Raipur.

Police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and launched a search to nab the driver.