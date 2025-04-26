Two Terrorist Associates Arrested In Kulgam, Big Cache Of Arms And Ammunition Recovered

Kulgam: In a major breakthrough against terrorism, the Kulgam Police, in a joint operation with the Indian Army and the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) 18th Battalion, have arrested two terrorist associates in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. The arrests were made at a checkpoint established at Matalhama Chowk Thokerpora in Qaimoh, where the two individuals, identified as Bilal Ahmad Bhat and Mohd Ismail Bhat, both residents of Thokerpora, were apprehended. The arrest of the two terrorists is major crackdown amidst massive anti-terror operation by the Indian forces after Pahalgam terror attack.

According to a senior official, the arrests were made after a thorough search, which led to the recovery of arms and ammunition, including two pistols, 25 pistol rounds, and two pistol magazines. The recovered arms and ammunition suggest that the arrested individuals were planning to carry out a major terrorist attack in the region.

The Kulgam Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the law at Police Station Qaimoh, and an investigation has been initiated to unravel the larger conspiracy behind the arrested individuals. The investigation is expected to reveal more details about the terrorist network and the plans of the arrested individuals.

The arrest of the two terrorist associates is a massive blow to terrorism in the region. The security forces have been working tirelessly to disrupt the terrorist networks and prevent them from carrying out their nefarious activities. The operation is particularly noteworthy in the context of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which has heightened security concerns in the region.

The arrested individuals, Bilal Ahmad Bhat and Mohd Ismail Bhat, are believed to be closely linked to terrorist organizations operating in the region. The recovery of arms and ammunition from their possession suggests that they were planning to carry out a major terrorist attack in the region. The security forces have foiled their plans, and the arrested individuals will face the full force of the law.

The investigation into the incident is underway, and the security forces are working to gather more information about the terrorist network and the plans of the arrested individuals. The police have appealed to the public to cooperate with the investigation and provide any information that may be helpful in cracking the case.