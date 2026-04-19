Two US Nationals Detained at Srinagar Airport for Possessing Satellite Phone

Srinagar: Two United States nationals were detained by security personnel at Srinagar International Airport today after a satellite phone was allegedly found in their possession during routine checks.

According to preliminary reports, the individuals were stopped at the airport while undergoing security screening. Satellite phones are strictly prohibited for personal use in India under the Indian Telegraph Act and related regulations, particularly in sensitive regions like Jammu and Kashmir. Unauthorized possession of such devices can lead to detention, confiscation of the equipment, and potential legal proceedings.

Airport and police officials confirmed the recovery of the device and said the two US citizens have been taken into custody for further questioning.

Sources said that the nationals may have been unaware of the local restrictions, claiming the device was for emergency communication or navigation purposes.

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Similar incidents involving foreign travelers carrying banned communication devices have occurred in the past at various Indian airports, often resulting in warnings, fines, or brief detentions.

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