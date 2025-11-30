Rajasthan Govt Withdraws Order Asking Schools To Celebrate Babri Masjid Demolition Day

Jaipur: The Education Department of Rajasthan took a U-turn on Sunday morning, hours after passing an order for all government and private schools in the state to celebrate the day when Babri Masjid was demolished (December 6).

In an order issued on Saturday, the Office of the Director of Secondary Education Rajasthan (Bikaner) said, “The Babri demolition day (December 6) is to be celebrated as 'Shaurya Diwas' and on this occasion, various activities/programmes are to be organised in all government and non-government schools of the state to awaken the spirit of patriotism among the school staff and students."

The order stated that the programme would begin with bhajans (devotional songs) and aarti of Lord Ram.

It also listed the activities and programmes that were meant to be held on the day to “awaken and promote the feeling of patriotism, bravery, valor, cultural glory, and national unity" among the working staff and students. As per the order, speech/essay competition was to be held on topics including ‘Glory of Indian Culture and the Ram Temple Movement' and ‘Role of Youth in Nation Building'. The organisation of short plays based on the “great brave warriors of India or mythological/historical events" was also ordered.

Adding that students were to get an opportunity to express national feelings through creativity, the order announced the organisation of poster making competition on topics like “India's Brave Warriors". An exhibition was also asked to be held related to the “glorious moments of Indian history and the construction of the Ram Temple".

However, the order was suspended hours after it was issued.

Announcing the withdrawal of the order, Education and Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar said that since all schools in the state will be conducting examinations on December 5 and December 6, it will not be possible to organise any other activities or events in the schools during the said period.

As per reports, officials said the order was withdrawn due to “unavoidable circumstances".