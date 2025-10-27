UAE Land Forces Commander Arrives In India To Deepen Defence Ties

New Delhi: The Commander of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Land Forces, Major General Yousef Maayouf Saeed Al Hallami, arrived in India today (October 27) for a two-day official visit that is expected to strengthen the military cooperation between the two countries. The high-level interaction highlights both nations' ongoing efforts to strengthen and expand their defence cooperation.

Maj Gen Al Hallami was given a formal welcome upon his arrival. His schedule includes meetings and events related to cooperation, training, and capability building. A thorough briefing on "Operation Sindoor," which seemed to be an indication of India's military prowess and operational readiness, was a major highlight of the first day of his visit.

Presentations from the Director General (DG) Information System and the Army Design Bureau detailing the Indian Army's Artificial Intelligence (AI) roadmap were among the additional talks that gave the visiting Commander a thorough understanding of India's present defence capabilities.

The visit is also aimed at exploring new partnership opportunities, especially in cutting-edge technology essential for a military preparedness for the future.

The UAE Commander will lay a wreath at the National War Memorial as a sign of respect tomorrow, October 28.

A visit to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will follow next. During the visit, he will be given a thorough briefing on the various weapons made in India and the equipment platforms created in India. In order to discuss future technological cooperation, Maj Gen Al Hallami will also speak with Dr Samir V. Kamat, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO.

A meeting with representatives from the Indian defence industry to discuss topics of mutual interest will wrap up the day.