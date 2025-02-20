Uber Auto Will Accept Cash-Only from Feb 18: Know Why

Uber Auto Goes Cash-Only: What It Means for Riders | Image: R Business

New Delhi: In a latest development, Uber has introduced a new payment policy for rickshaw services, effective from February 18, 2025. Customers will no longer be able to use digital transactions through the app.

Riders will now see a notification stating, “Auto is now cash-only,” indicating that digital transactions through the app are no longer facilitated.

Uber stated that this change has been introduced as part of the company’s move to streamline its operations and minimize dispute between drivers and riders. Uber highlighted its role as a technology platform connecting customers with independent drivers. The ride-hailing app wants to ensure that fare agreements and payments are settled directly between the two parties.

Although only cash is accepted, customers can still choose to pay drivers directly via Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

New Changes in Uber Auto From 18th Feb

Additionally, Uber will no longer charge a trip commission for drivers but will only provide the platform. The platform will also not levy any cancellation charges. The app will suggest a fare; however, the final price will be decided by the driver and the rider.

Uber explained that they are not involved in disputes between customers and drivers regarding fare-related issues, but they will remain responsible for safety concerns. Drivers will now operate independently, and Uber’s role will only be to connect riders with drivers.

Drivers will pay a subscription fee to access Uber’s platform, allowing them to retain the full fare from each ride.