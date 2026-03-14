‘Threatened To Kill Me’: Woman Alleges Molestation By Uber Bike Driver During Ride In Delhi | Image: X

New Delhi: In a chilling incident that has come to light, a woman was allegedly molested and threatened with death by an Uber bike taxi driver during a late-night journey in Rohini Sector 15, Delhi.

This incident has once again raised serious questions regarding the safety of women using ride-hailing services in the national capital.

The Incident

The incident took place in the early hours of Thursday, March 12, 2026. According to the police complaint, the victim booked an Uber bike ride at approximately 1:28 AM from Rohini Sector 15 to the MP Block market in Pitampura.

The driver, identified on the app as Sachin, arrived at the pickup location, and the trip initially proceeded as scheduled.

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However, the situation quickly turned traumatic. “As soon as he started riding the bike, he began touching me in a wrong manner and behaving indecently," she stated.

“When I asked him to slow down the bike, he did not listen and kept driving fast," she said. When she vocally objected to his actions, the driver reportedly became aggressive.

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Instead of stopping, he allegedly increased the speed of the motorcycle and began applying sudden, erratic braking to intimidate and physically unsettle her.

She further alleged that the driver grabbed her from behind and molested her. “When I told him to stop the bike, he held me from behind and touched my chest inappropriately," she stated.

Escalation and Threats

The woman also alleged that the driver threatened to kill her if she raised an alarm and diverted from the route shown on the app. “He threatened that if I shouted, he would kill me," she said.

The victim further noticed that the driver had deviated from the GPS-designated route shown on the Uber application, heading toward a more secluded area.

Realising the gravity of the situation, the woman displayed immense courage by shouting and threatening to jump off the moving bike.

Fearing public attention or a potential accident, the driver eventually slowed down and dropped her near Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in the F-U Block area of Pitampura before fleeing the scene.

Security guards, school staff, and women nearby helped her, after which the accused fled on his bike. The victim said she immediately lodged a complaint with Uber and called the police on 112. “I am very frightened after this incident and feel that my life is in danger," she said.

The Delhi Police have confirmed receipt of the complaint and are currently examining the allegations.

While a formal FIR is being registered, authorities are reviewing app data and CCTV footage from the Pitampura area to track the accused.

Uber’s Safety Protocols Under Fire

While Uber provides in-app safety features, including an SOS button and ride tracking, the victim’s harrowing experience highlights the vulnerability of passengers when a driver intentionally bypasses these safeguards through physical intimidation.