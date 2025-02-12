UCC in Uttarakhand: Personal Details to Stay Confidential, No Third-Party Access

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday assured that strict measures have been put in place under the recently implemented Uniform Civil Code (UCC) to protect the confidentiality of information provided during the registration of marriage, divorce, and live-in relationships. No third party will have access to the recorded details.

Implemented on January 27, Uttarakhand became the first state in independent India to enforce the UCC, making it mandatory to register marriages, divorces, inheritances, and live-in relationships.

Strict Confidentiality Measures

Uttarakhand Additional Secretary (Home) Nivedita Kukreti emphasized that confidentiality is a top priority. "No third person will have access to the information given at the time of registration of services under the UCC," she stated.

She clarified that while the total number of UCC registrations will be made public, personal details will remain undisclosed. "Details of personal information given for any service such as name, address, mobile number, Aadhaar number, religion, caste, and other such information will not be made public at any level," Kukreti added.

Who Can Access Registration Information?

Only applicants themselves or those submitting a joint application can request details related to their registration. "Only the person who has applied for a service under UCC can ask for information related to his application either himself or through a joint application with another person. Apart from this, no one else has access to the information," she explained.

Limited Access for Police Under Strict Supervision

Additionally, registration details will be shared with the local police station solely for record-keeping. "The concerned police station in-charge will have access to the details given in any such registration only under the supervision of the concerned senior superintendent of police," Kukreti said.

Strict Action Against Misuse of Information

She also warned that any misuse of information would lead to action as per the rules. "If the information is misused at any level, action will be taken against the concerned according to the rules," she stated.

However, some legal experts have raised concerns that these provisions might infringe on individuals' right to privacy.