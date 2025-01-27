UCC In Uttarakhand: What CM Dhami Said On Second Marriage, Live-in Relationship, Property Rights For Daughters

New Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday provided details about the newly implemented Uniform Civil Code, stating that polygamy is now banned for all religions in the state and daughters have been granted equal rights to inherit parental property.

Uttarakhand has become the first state to implement the Uniform Civil Code, which establishes common laws for marriage, inheritance, maintenance, and other civil matters across all religions.

Chief Minister Dhami announced that no person, regardless of their religion, will be allowed to remarry while their spouse is still alive. He also stated that daughters will have equal property rights in all religions.

Live-in relationships will now require registration, and the registrar will notify the couple's parents. Children born from live-in relationships will have equal property rights.

"Under the new law, the minimum marriage age is set at 21 for boys and 18 for girls, applicable to all religions. Second marriages will be prohibited while either spouse is alive. Clear guidelines on property division and child rights have also been included in the Uniform Civil Code. This includes equal property rights for daughters across all communities. Children born from live-in relationships will have equal property rights, and registration of such relationships is mandatory. The registrar will inform the parents of the couple, and this information will be kept confidential," he said, according to the news agency ANI.

Dhami Announces January 27 as Uniform Civil Code Day in Uttarakhand

Dhami further said that 27th January will be celebrated as the Uniform Civil Code Day in Uttarakhand.

Dhami says UCC Aims to Eliminate Discrimination

He emphasized that the UCC aims to eliminate discrimination and provide equal rights to all citizens. "The UCC is a constitutional step towards ensuring true women's empowerment. It will help end practices like Halala, polygamy, child marriage, and triple talaq. We have exempted scheduled tribes under Article 342 of the Constitution to protect their rights," Dhami explained.

He also clarified, "The Uniform Civil Code is not intended to target any religion or community. It is not against anyone, and its goal is to bring equality for all."

Dhami Launches UCC Portal, Enacting the Legislation

Today, Dhami officially launched the UCC portal, marking the enactment of the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand.

An official order from the Uttarakhand government states, "Under the powers granted by sub-section (2) of section 1 of The Uniform Civil Code, Uttarakhand, 2024 (Act no 3 of 2024), the Governor has set 27 January 2025 as the date the Code will come into effect."