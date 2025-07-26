Udaipur Dental College Student Dies By Suicide, Alleges Mental Harassment And Money Demands By Faculty Members

Udaipur: A final-year dental student at a dental college in Udaipur allegedly died by suicide on Saturday, accusing mental harassment for money by two faculty members of the college. The dental student, identified as Shweta Singh, was reportedly found dead in her hostel room. According to reports, the deceased student also left behind a suicide note, which is being investigated by the police.

According to the suicide note left behind by Shweta, the college staff members were demanding money and were arbitrary in failing students, delaying examinations, and making repeated monetary demands.

Shweta's mother, Meena Devi, spoke to Republic Media Network, alleging that the college authorities were harassing her daughter, forcing her to pay money, and threatening her with academic consequences if she didn't comply. "They used to force her for money, and we gave many times," Meena Devi said, adding that Shweta was happy when she left home last week, but was under immense pressure from the college authorities. Shweta's sister, Seeta, also corroborated the allegations, stating that the college was asking for money and not conducting exams.

The college authorities have not yet responded to the allegations, but the family demands capital punishment for the accused teachers and the closure of the college. "The college is hiding those teachers; they should be arrested and put to capital punishment," Meena Devi demanded. Seeta added that the college should be closed so that no other student suffers like her sister.

The incident has stirred outrage among fellow students, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding Shweta's death. The family has demanded justice for their daughter and action against the accused teachers.