Udaipur Woman Allegedly Gang-raped by Four Men in Moving Car

Udaipur: A 40-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by four men in a moving car after giving her a lift. The incident happened on Wednesday night near the Pratapnagar area.

Udaipur Gangrape…

The incident happened around 9 am on Wednesday when the victim was waiting for a vehicle to go home. After waiting for long hours, the woman requested a ride from a passing vehicle. The four men who gave her a lift did not stop when they arrived at her destination and drove her to Dabok area.

The victim told police that she was assaulted and gang-raped by the two men seated in the back. She was brought near a college, where the assailants thrashed her with an iron rod before abandoning her in the middle of the road in the night.

The woman sustained injuries to her face and head after the brutal attack and was left unconscious on the road. After regaining consciousness, she managed to make her way back to the hotel and informed staff about the incident.