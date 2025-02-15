Updated 13:45 IST, February 15th 2025
Udaipur Woman Allegedly Gang-raped by Four Men in Moving Car
A 40-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by four men in a moving car after giving her lift. The incident happened on Wednesday night near Pratapnagar area.
Udaipur: A 40-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by four men in a moving car after giving her a lift. The incident happened on Wednesday night near the Pratapnagar area.
The incident happened around 9 am on Wednesday when the victim was waiting for a vehicle to go home. After waiting for long hours, the woman requested a ride from a passing vehicle. The four men who gave her a lift did not stop when they arrived at her destination and drove her to Dabok area.
The victim told police that she was assaulted and gang-raped by the two men seated in the back. She was brought near a college, where the assailants thrashed her with an iron rod before abandoning her in the middle of the road in the night.
The woman sustained injuries to her face and head after the brutal attack and was left unconscious on the road. After regaining consciousness, she managed to make her way back to the hotel and informed staff about the incident.
The Dabok police arrived soon, taking the victim to the hospital. The case has been registered at the Pratapnagar police station, and police have said they are examining CCTV footage from the nearby areas and assured that the four men will be arrested soon.
