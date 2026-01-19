Uddhav Faction May Plan Strategic Walkout as Shinde Asserts Mahayuti Mayor in Mumbai

Mumbai’s political scene is heating up ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) mayoral election, with sources suggesting that Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) faction may consider a dramatic move to weaken Eknath Shinde’s position.

According to insiders, the UBT camp could orchestrate a walkout during the voting process in the BMC House. Such a move would reduce the number of corporators present, potentially making it easier for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to prove its majority. If this strategy is carried out, it could directly benefit the BJP while dealing a setback to Shinde’s faction of the Shiv Sena, particularly in securing the mayor’s post and influence over the standing committee.

The speculation comes at a time when Uddhav Thackeray’s faction is seen trying to counter Shinde’s growing bargaining power within the party. Although no official statement has been made, sources indicate that the option of a walkout is being seriously considered. Interestingly, just a day earlier, UBT MP Sanjay Raut publicly praised Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, adding fuel to speculation about shifting equations.

Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde has projected confidence. On Sunday, after meeting newly elected Shiv Sena corporators, Shinde declared that Mumbai will have a “Mahayuti Mayor.” He also extended this claim to neighbouring cities like Kalyan-Dombivli. His comments came after his faction moved 29 corporators-designate to a luxury hotel in Mumbai, a move widely seen as an attempt to prevent poaching and keep his flock together.

Shinde dismissed allegations that the corporators were being kept under watch, insisting that the hotel stay was meant to provide a common platform for interaction. He emphasised that the Shiv Sena was “fearless” and that the group was being formally registered with the Konkan divisional commissioner.

Taking a swipe at Uddhav Thackeray’s faction, Shinde said voters had chosen “development over emotional issues,” underscoring his narrative that the Mahayuti alliance represents progress.

The process of choosing the mayor begins with the Urban Development Department, which conducts a lottery to decide the reservation category for the post, whether it will be open to general candidates, women, or members of backward classes.

Once the category is fixed, nominations are filed by those eligible to contest. The election itself takes place inside the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), where all elected corporators gather for a special session.

During this assembly, corporators cast their votes, and the candidate who secures a majority, more than half of the total members in the house, wins the mayoral seat.