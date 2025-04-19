'Maharashtra First': Will Uddhav-Raj Thackeray Bury The Hatchet Amid 'Hindi imposition' Row?

Pune: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday expressed willingness to mend ties with his estranged cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray . Speaking at the 57th annual general meeting of Bharatiya Kamgar Sena, Uddhav said he was ready to move past their differences in the interest of Maharashtra. At the event Uddhav also critised state government’s move to make Hindi a compulsory third language for students in Classes 1 to 5.

“I am ready to come forward in the interest of Maharashtra, keeping aside minor incidents. I have put an end to all fights. The interest of Maharashtra is my priority,” Uddhav said, as per ANI.

Raj Thackeray Extends Olive Branch

This comes after Raj Thackeray on an interview expressed to join hands with Uddhav for sake of Maharashtra. He stated that “coming together is not difficult” and that personal differences were harming Maharashtra’s progress. “The disputes and fights between Uddhav and me are minor. Maharashtra is much bigger than all that,” Raj said, according to multiple media reports.

He added that all Marathi-speaking leaders must unite to form a single political front, putting state interest above personal ambitions. “It’s not just about my desire or selfishness. We need to look at the bigger picture,” he said.

Raj also drew a line between his 2006 exit from Shiv Sena and the 2022 rebellion led by Eknath Shinde . He said, “I left Shiv Sena when MLAs and MPs were with me. I chose to walk alone because I couldn’t work under anyone except Balasaheb Thackeray. I had no objection to working with Uddhav. The question is does the other side have the will to work with me?”

“If Maharashtra wants us to come together, let Maharashtra speak up. I don’t let my ego get in the way, " he added.

Politics After Poll Setbacks

The renewed talk of unity between the Thackeray cousins comes at a time when the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, formed by Uddhav in 2019 to challenge the BJP. Now it has been struggling since its poor performance in last year’s assembly elections. Internal disagreements and shifting loyalties have further weakened the opposition front.

Both Uddhav and Raj Thackeray belong to the political legacy of Bal Thackeray, who founded the Shiv Sena. While Uddhav took over the party leadership, Raj floated his own party after leaving the Sena nearly two decades ago. Since then, their paths have diverged, with regular public confrontations and electoral rivalry.

Uddhav Opposes Hindi Imposition

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray also criticised the Maharashtra government’s move to make Hindi a compulsory third language for Classes 1 to 5. Speaking at the same event, he clarified that his party does not oppose Hindi, but forcing it on students is unnecessary.