Uddhav-Raj Thackeray Share Stage After 2 Decades, MNS Chief Says Devendra Fadnavis Did What Balasaheb Couldn't

Mumbai: In what could mark the beginning of a political reset in Maharashtra’s Opposition camp, cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray shared a public platform for the first time in nearly 20 years.
The two leaders – Uddhav Thackeray, chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), and Raj Thackeray, chief of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) – jointly hosted a rally titled ‘Awaj Marathicha’, organised to celebrate what they described as a victory for Marathi unity.
Taking a dig at Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Raj Thackeray remarked that Fadnavis had accomplished what even Balasaheb Thackeray could not – Uniting the Thackeray cousins.
“I am sharing the stage with Uddhav Thackeray after almost 20 years. Chief Minister Fadnavis managed to do what Balasaheb Thackeray could not, bring myself and Uddhav together. The Maharashtra government rolled back the decision on the three-language formula due to the strong unity shown by Marathi people. This decision was a precursor to the plan of separating Mumbai from Maharashtra,” Raj Thackeray said.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reacted after Raj thanked him saying he was thankful to Raj Thackeray for giving him the credit for bringing them together.
However, Devendra Fadnavis hit out at Uddhav Thackeray saying he was frustrated as the latter used the occasion to score political points.
The Maharashtra Chief Minister said, "It was a victory rally for the Marathi language, but Uddhav Thackeray chose to speak about politics and how he was ousted from power. He is speaking out of frustration, as they have nothing to show despite ruling the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for over 25 years. In contrast, we have brought development to the city and worked relentlessly for the Marathi Manoos in Mumbai."
