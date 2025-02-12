Uddhav's Sena Not Happy With Sharad Pawar Honouring Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde felicitated by Sharad Pawar during a programme to honour him with the 'Mahadji Shinde Rashtra Gaurav Puraskar', at New Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi | Image: ANI

Mumbai: Sharad Pawar felicitating Eknath Shinde has not gone down well with its ally Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena after the former honoured Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister at the 98th Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in New Delhi.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was awarded the Mahadji Shinde Rashtra Gaurav Puraskar at the hands of Pawar and in the presence of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on the occasion of the 98th Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan.

Shinde broke party, Sharad Pawar shouldn't have honoured him, says Uddhav's Sena

Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena has said that Eknath Shinde is the one who broke their party adding Sharad Pawar shouldn't have felicitated him. The party further said that honouring Eknath Shinde was equivalent to felicitating the BJP.

Reacting to this development, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that Sharad Pawar should not have attended the event and accused Shinde of betrayal for breaking the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Honouring Shinde equivalent to felicitating Amit Shah, says UBT Sena

According to PTI, UBT Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut sai, “Certain things should be avoided in politics. Yesterday, Sharad Pawar did not felicitate Shinde, but he felicitated Amit Shah. This is our feeling.”

"Giving such an honour to someone we consider an enemy of Maharashtra is a jolt to Maharashtra's pride. Pawar must have thought differently, but such politics has not gone down well with the people of Maharashtra," Raut said.

"You (Sharad Pawar) are a senior politician, and we respect you. But the ones who split Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena with the help of Amit Shah and weakened Maharashtra, you are honouring such people. This has hurt the sentiments of Marathi people," he said.

"We don't understand your Delhi politics, but we too understand politics," Raut further said.