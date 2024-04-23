Uddhav Thackeray A Non-Performer, Was Never Bal Thackeray's Choice for CM: Narayan Rane

Leaders should not play Marathas off against OBC, says Narayan Rane | Image:PTI

Sindhudurg: Union Minister Narayan Rane, lashed out at former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray. Rane, a former Shiv Sena leader, called Thackeray a 'zero-performer.'

The senior BJP leader, who left the Shiv Sena after a fallout with Thackeray in 2005, claimed that the latter was never his father late Bal Thackeray's choice for the post of Maharashtra Chief Minister.

Rane said, “Had Uddhav been his (Bal Thackeray) choice, Balasaheb would have made him CM instead of me in 1999. Uddhav is a zero-performance person.”

Rane, who was the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for less than a year, remarked the same at a campaign rally in Sindhudurg district on Monday.

Besides, Rane, the BJP candidate from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency in coastal Maharashtra, during his speech, also warned that if anybody used abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the person would not be allowed to return home.

Uddhav Thackeray and his party's MP Sanjay Raut criticise Modi while not understanding what they are talking about, said Rane

"I learnt that opposition parties will be holding a rally in Sindhudurg soon. It is part of democracy, so they are welcome here. But if anyone uses abusive language against our leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we will not allow that person to return from here," Rane said.

He also alleged that during COVID-19, Uddhav Thackeray, then chief minister, tried to get a '15 per cent commission' on vaccine procurement, and an inquiry into such corruption of his government was going on.

(with PTI inputs)