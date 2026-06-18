'Thackeray Faction Rebel MPs Set to Arrive in Mumbai Tonight; Hotel Booked in Goregaon': Sources

Mumbai: In a fresh development in Maharashtra politics, Uddhav Thackeray faction rebel MPs are set to arrive in Mumbai tonight (Thursday) amid high political speculation over their accommodation and planned appearances, according to reports.

According to sources, the Shinde faction has already booked rooms for the incoming rebel MPs at The Westin Mumbai Garden City in Goregaon. There are also indications of a contingency plan to lodge them at a hotel closer to the airport.

Uncertainty over lodging and show of strength

It remains unclear whether the rebel lawmakers will ultimately stay at the Westin or opt for the airport-area alternative. It is also not known if all the MPs will make a joint appearance together, especially as it coincides with a significant anniversary-related event.

The development comes at a time of ongoing power tussle within the Shiv Sena ecosystem, with the arrival of the rebel MPs expected to add fresh momentum to the factional realignments in Maharashtra politics.

