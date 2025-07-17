Uddhav Thackeray Meets Devendra Fadnavis Day After ‘Join Us’ Jab | WATCH

The backdrop of the Uddhav and Fadnavis meeting lies in CM’s viral remarks during the farewell event of opposition leader Ambadas Danve in the legislative council on Wednesday. | Image: X

New Delhi: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday, just a day after the CM suggested Thackeray "join the ruling side" if he wished. The meeting lasted for about 30 minutes and took place in the chamber of legislative council chairperson Ram Shinde.

Uddhav was accompanied by his son and former state minister Aaditya Thackeray.

Fadnavis’ Light-hearted “Offer” Sets the Stage

The backdrop of the meeting lies in CM Fadnavis’ viral remarks during the farewell event of opposition leader Ambadas Danve in the legislative council on Wednesday.

Fadnavis said, “Uddhav ji, there is no scope [for a change in government] till 2029. We do not have the scope to come to the other side. You have the scope to come here, and it can be thought about.”

The Shiv Sena, once a longtime ally of the BJP, split from the saffron party after the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections due to disagreements over the Chief Minister’s post.

Uddhav Thackeray later formed an alliance with the Congress and NCP to lead the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

In 2022, Eknath Shinde led a rebellion, breaking away from the Thackeray-led Sena with a majority of MLAs. He aligned with the BJP and currently serves as one of the deputy chief ministers under CM Fadnavis.

Thackeray-Raj Reunion and the Road to BMC