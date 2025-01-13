Published 16:15 IST, January 13th 2025
Exclusive/ Uddhav, Sharad Pawar To Lose More Leaders; If MVA Joins Mahayuti, They'll Be Welcomed: Uday Samant
Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant said they would be welcome if the Maha Vikas Aghadi joined the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra.
Mumbai: Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Uday Samant, on Monday, in an exclusive conversation with Republic said if the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) joined the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra, they would be welcomed.
Speaking about the MVA, Samant said, “Their morale is down. We need to see who is coming and how they are coming. There is unrest among all MLAs and MPs. Their morale is low because of internal conflicts.”
Samant said the MVA would be welcomed if it joined the Mahayuti. He said, “Politically, the MVA will suffer a damage... we will welcome the MVA.”
Saying the Maha Vikas Aghadi would suffer big damage, Samant said, "Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar are on the verge of losing more leaders."
