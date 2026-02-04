Udhampur Encounter: Jaish Terrorists Caught on Camera While Trying to Escape; Top Commander Mavi Trapped

Udhampur: Security forces engaged Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists during an ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, where militants were caught on camera attempting to flee amid heavy firing under Operation KIYA, officials said.

According to officials, troops of CIF Delta under the White Knight Corps, along with personnel from the J&K Police and CRPF, established contact with the terrorists at around 4 pm in the general area of Basantgarh.

Security forces had launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) after receiving specific intelligence inputs regarding the movement of unidentified suspects in Johpar-Marta village of Ramnagar tehsil. During the operation, a video surfaced showing terrorists attempting to escape from a cave.

According to available information, Two Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district. One of the slain militants is believed to be a senior Jaish commander, identified as Mavi.

To prevent any escape of those terrorists, additional reinforcements have been rushed to the area, and all exit points have been sealed. A cordon has been established around the site, and the operation is currently underway.

The encounter is part of a coordinated anti-terror operation launched after intelligence inputs indicated the presence of Jaish-e-Mohammed militants in the area. Forces had cordoned off the region to prevent any escape and ensure civilian safety.

Sources indicated that Jaish commander Mavi is believed to be among the trapped terrorists, making the operation significant from a counter-terror perspective. Security agencies have not officially confirmed casualties on either side so far.

The operation remains underway, with additional forces deployed to maintain the cordon and intensify search efforts. Surveillance and area domination measures have been strengthened to ensure that no militant breaks through the security perimeter.

Confirming the development, the White Knight Corps in an X post had said, "Operation Kiya. In an intelligence-based joint Operation, contact has been established with the terrorists by the Troops of CIF Delta, #WhiteKnightCorps, @JmuKmrPolice and #CRPF at around 4 pm today in the general area of Basantgarh. Cordon has been established. Firefight is on. Operation is in progress," the White Knight Corps wrote on X.