Udhampur Shocker: 2 Police Personnel Found Dead with Bullet Injuries
Two police personnel have been found dead in J&K's Udhampur; their bodies with injury marks have been recovered and investigation is underway.
Jammu, Dec 8 (PTI) Two police personnel were found dead with bullet injuries in Udhampur district early Sunday, officials said, suspecting fratricide as the reason behind the incident.
The bullet-riddled bodies of the cops were seen lying inside a police van outside Kali Mata temple in the district headquarters around 6.30 am, the officials said.
They said a police party rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies to the district hospital for postmortem.
Preliminary report suggested the two police personnel died after opening fire on each other, the official said.
