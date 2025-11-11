UK Issues Travel Advisory For British Nationals Following Red Fort Blast

New Delhi: The UK government has issued a travel advisory, warning its citizens against all travel to certain parts of India, following an explosion at the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi. The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has advised against all travel within 10km of the India-Pakistan border, citing possible armed conflicts.

The FCDO has also advised against all travel to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, except for travel by air to and from the city of Jammu and travel within the city of Jammu. The advisory applies to popular tourist destinations, including Pahalgam, Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and the city of Srinagar, as well as the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. The Wagah-Attari border crossing is also currently closed.

Furthermore, the FCDO has warned against all but essential travel to the state of Manipur, including the capital Imphal, due to ongoing violent ethnic clashes and curfews in the region. The violence, which began in 2023, continues intermittently, with recent incidents reported between May and July 2025.

The UK government has urged British nationals to exercise increased caution when travelling in India, particularly in areas with a high risk of terrorism.

