WATCH | 'UK Needs To Take Notes': British Influencer Mindblown By Food Delivery In Indian Trains

Buckley, who was traveling from Kanpur to Varanasi, filmed the moment he ordered food using Zomato | Image: Instagram

New Delhi: George Buckley, a British vlogger, has gone viral after sharing his experience of receiving food delivery mid-journey on an Indian train, calling it a game-changer for convenience.

Buckley, who was traveling from Kanpur to Varanasi, filmed the moment he ordered food using Zomato, an authorized partner of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) for e-catering services.

“We have just stopped at Kanpur Central railway station on our way to Varanasi. And now we are waiting for the delivery,” Buckley said in his video, sharing it with his 45,000 followers.

The video quickly gained traction, with Buckley remarking that the UK could learn a lot from India's ease of access and convenience when it comes to food delivery.

The process was simple: Buckley added his 10-digit PNR code into the Zomato app, selected his meal, and awaited its arrival at the next scheduled stop. His food arrived promptly at the Kanpur station, costing him only Rs 345 (approximately £3.50). Buckley shared the meal with his fellow co-passenger in the AC first-class compartment, further enhancing his travel experience.

The ease and speed of the system impressed Buckley.

Netizens React

Social media users were quick to react. One commenter said, "Mad isn't it? I got a Domino’s delivered to my bed on a train there," while another added, “Food delivery is not rocket science, but somehow we did it.”

A third commenter said, “It's nice to see that you're enjoying your time in India and appreciating their culture. Yes, there’s plenty of bad stuff sometimes, but it can happen anywhere in the world. This kind of content is top-notch!”

Buckley’s video follows a similar praise from German YouTuber Alex Welder, who recently spoke about his improved perception of India’s public transport system.