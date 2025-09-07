UK Officials Visit Tihar Jail Ahead Of Renewed Push For Extradition Of Vijay Mallya And Nirav Modi

New Delhi: A team from Britain's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) recently inspected Tihar Jail in the national capital, according to prison sources. This is part of the Indian legal system's efforts to bring fugitives back to India.

The primary objective of the government was to intensify efforts to bring back fugitives like Nirav Modi to India. The government is also looking to prove that the accused who would be extradited to India will get a safe environment in Tihar jail.

In the past the British courts had rejected India's extradition petitions in some cases citing Jail conditions. For this reason, the Indian government has also given a guarantee to Britain that no accused will be illegally interrogated in jail.

According to the information, the CPS team visited the high-security ward of Tihar and spoke with the prisoners there. The officials assured them that if needed, a special "enclave" will be built in the jail premises, where high-profile accused can stay safe.

So far, 178 extradition requests of India are pending abroad, out of which about 20 are stuck in Britain alone. These include the names of arms dealers and operatives with Khalistani links.

Earlier this year in July, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had stated that the Indian government is continuing to "make the case" for the extradition of fugitives from the United Kingdom (UK) as part of their ongoing efforts to secure the return of these individuals wanted for legal proceedings in India.

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who is currently living in London, is the subject of extradition efforts for alleged loan defaults. He is accused in a bank loan default case of over Rs 9,000 crore.